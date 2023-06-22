Orlando weather: Another hot, stormy day ahead in Central Florida

Today's high: 91 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns: Stormy weather is expected across Central Florida again today. Showers and storms will get off to a later start, developing over the Gulf of Mexico-then heading East closer to Orlando and the Eastern portion of the viewing area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Heavy rain, lightning and very gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms. Rain chances hold at 70%+ for all locations. Highs hit in the lower 90s this afternoon. Tonight, rain is still in the forecast (coverage at 50%) with lows falling into the 70s.

BEACHES: Showers and storms are likely at the beach today. Coverage will be at 70% beginning by early afternoon Stay weather aware as heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are possible. Forecast highs will hit around 90. Winds could be breezy at times, out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a low rip current risk with surf height around 1' or less.

THEME PARKS: Stay weather aware at the theme parks today. Storm chances will be in play for the afternoon hours and mainly after 2pm. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will near 91 degrees today, stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances stay high each day this week. Daily storms expected thanks to a stubborn system over the Southeast. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely every day so keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app close! It will be humid and warm all week with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Stay hydrated and weather aware. Drier air moves in potentially early-mid next week bringing rain chances down.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Brett and Tropical Depression #4. Tropical Storm Bret has sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west. Bret is forecast to diminish over the Caribbean this weekend as it tracks westward.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Tropical Depression #4 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy over the next day or so. The latest forecast track has the depression remaining east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Long term forecast for this system brings intensity down to a depression status by early next week while remaining well east of the Bahamas.