Orlando weather: Another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday across Central Florida

Main weather concerns: Expect another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds for the area. Rain chances are right at 10% or so, could be a very isolated shower later in the day, most locations though remain warm & dry. Highs inland hit in the upper 80s to near 90.

BEACHES: The beaches see warm temps and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rip current risk will stage in the moderate to high range at ALL beaches on this Tuesday. Highs hit near 83 or so. Surf is in the the 1-2' range as a small ENE swell slides into the local surf zone. Wind will be light earlier, rotating onshore at 5-10mph for the afternoon. Low tide is around 1:11 am, high tide around 5 pm.

THEME PARKS: More fantastic weather to hit the parks! Mixed skies and warm temps on tap today. Bring that sunscreen, you'll need it! Expect highs park-side on this Tuesday to hit around 90 degrees, humid too!

OUTLOOK: Looks like an increase in moisture for the area through mid-week. Low pressure will draw closer to the region by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will return to the 70% range during this time. Seems like half of the forecast models develop the low in the Gulf, others develop the low East of Florida.

Either way, breeze and rain chances will increase with locally heavy rain possibly in the cards. More moisture is in play for the weekend, this puts rain chances for Saturday and Sunday at 50%.. Stay tuned, we'll be tracking!