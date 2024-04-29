Orlando weather: Temps to reach the 90s this week in Central Florida; rain possible

This week will mark a pattern shift, just in time for May's arrival Wednesday. We'll see a slow, but, steady rise toward 90° by midweek and the first chance for a few sea breeze-related downpours of the season.

Considering how dry it's been, any rain we are lucky enough to get will be welcome for our forests, lawns and gardens. We've seen a higher fire danger thanks to the dry conditions and strong breeze, resulting in at least one brush fire this past weekend in Palm Bay.

On Tuesday, we may see some of the first sea breeze storms of the season, as the Atlantic and Gulf sea breezes collide over Central Florida.

This is the same pattern that defines what the rainy season is, but one we usually don't see regularly until late-May to early June. The reason it usually holds off until then is because the atmosphere has to contain a certain amount of humidity, controlled largely by the ocean water temperature. The warmer the water, the more moisture becomes evaporated into our air and the higher the chance that colliding sea breezes can produce convective clouds.

Warm ocean temperatures is why summer here feels humid compared to the drier winter and spring months.

This week, we don't necessarily need because our air will be transported in from the warmer Caribbean, producing clouds and rain when the sea breezes collide – just like in summer. However, unlike summer, atmospheric moisture will not be quite as high so we're likely to see only a 30% chance instead of the rainy season 60%+ daily afternoon chances.

The overall pattern is also one where even warmer weather will develop next week, sending temps 7-11° warmer than normal which translates into mid and upper 90s by next weekend (May 11-12).

It's no secret that water temps are running unusually warm in the main development region of the Atlantic – located way out in the central and eastern part of the ocean, where most hurricanes form.

Meanwhile, in our local waters, temps are slightly below normal. Even with our slightly below-normal temps, it won't take much to send us beyond the threshold needed to kick off the rainy season and once it gets going, there's no shortage of warm water.

We're also still expecting a very busy hurricanes season, so while we enjoy this quiet time, start thinking about your preps and watch for upcoming tax-free weekends to purchase hurricane supplies.

