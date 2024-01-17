Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Feels-like temps in the 30s across Central Florida Wednesday

By Brooks Garner
Cold air sparks Weather Impact Day in Central Florida

Central Florida has a wind chill advisory in effect Wednesday morning for feels-like temperatures in the 30s with wind gusts past 20 mph at times.

The area will only warm into the mid-50s – about 15 degrees cooler than normal. There are freeze warnings from Ocala, points north for actual lows around 32-34. It'll only dip to the 40s and 50s from Orlando, points south.

The chilly weather is only brief. Temps will rise overnight to the 50s and 60s by daybreak Thursday with highs tomorrow in the low 70s. 

It'll come at the cost of clouds and a few showers Thursday night.

The area will cool down yet again this weekend with frost possible in Orlando and especially the northern 'burbs, by Sunday morning. 

Overall, we're looking forward to much warmer weather next week with 70s and 80s making a big return. Hang in, while it's cold today, it won't last long. The forecast through late this month features above normal temps.