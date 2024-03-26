Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cold front may bring strong storms to Central Florida this week

By Brooks Garner
Updated  March 26, 2024 8:33am EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: March 26, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner provides an update on the Tuesday forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a gorgeous and breezy Monday, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday  (5° above normal) ahead of a weak cold front approach on Wednesday. 

It'll bring showers and storms to the Panhandle and maybe a few storms into areas north of Orlando on Wednesday evening.

ORLANDO HOURLY FORECAST

 
Image 1 of 3

 

One or two storms could be strong on Wednesday, with gusty winds from Ocala to Palm Coast. Temperatures behind the front will cool to the upper-70s late-week, before warming once again into the lower to middle 80s this weekend.

ORLANDO 7-DAY FORECAST

 