Orlando weather: Dry skies with feels-like temps in the triple digits

Tonight's low: 77 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 95 degrees

Main weather concerns: Dry air dominates across Central Florida keeping skies mostly rain free. Forecast highs will soar to the low and mid-90s inland and upper-80s along our east coast. Feels-like temperatures will reach the triple digits, make sure you stay hydrated. Winds will be out of the east with gusts up to 20 mph.

BEACHES: If you are heading out to the beach, expect a nice breeze with mostly dry skies. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, but nothing will stop temperatures from reaching the upper-80s to nearly 90 degrees. Stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen. Friendly reminder, there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

THEME PARKS: It will be a hot and humid day at the theme parks. Dry skies are expected with a few clouds passing through by this afternoon. Forecast high reach 93 degrees with feels like temperatures soaring to the triple digits. Take breaks inside the a/c and refill your water bottles.

OUTLOOK: Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the Texas Coast on Tuesday and was downgraded to a tropical depression by the afternoon. Drier air moves in from the north which will keep rain chances in Central Florida low through the start of the weekend. Highs will warm into the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies each afternoon. Stay up to date on the weather where you live by downloading the FOX 35 Storm team weather app.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics are heating up. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking multiple named systems and disturbances in the tropics.