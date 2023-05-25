Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Expect another rainy day across Central Florida Thursday

Orlando Weather Forecast: May 25, 2023

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a look at the Thursday forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 81 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect more rain across Central Florida this Thursday. Passing showers and thunderstorms will be possible really at any time with coverage in the 70-80% range. 

Highs hit around 80 degrees with some Northeasterly PM breezes-especially along the coastal areas.

BEACHES: Stay weather aware if you are heading to the beach today. Showers and storms will be an issue yet again. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards. 

Surf is in the 3-4' range as a jumbled Northeast wind swell piles into the surf zone. Winds will from the Northeast at 10-20 mph and the rip current risk will stage at moderate to high.

THEME PARKS: Wet weather will be the rule at the attractions on Thursday. While it won't be raining all day-all the time, expect passing showers and storms. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns. Highs at the attractions hit near 81 or so. Mostly cloudy skies.

OUTLOOK: An area of low pressure will form near the Central Florida coastline by Friday morning. Along our east coast, we could see rainfall totals up to 2-4" with localized flooding possible through the end of the week. The low moves northeast into Georgia/ the Carolinas by the Holiday weekend. 

Gusty winds will be most prominent along the Atlantic beaches on Friday and Saturday-easing on Sunday. The surf zone will remain hazardous during this time with breaking waves in the 3-5' range. Eventually, drier air will fill in behind the departing Atlantic low pressure center and bring a decrease in local moisture.

You can expect drier, sunny weather into Central Florida for the Memorial Holiday weekend. Weekend temps remain around the lower-mid 80s, overnights will be a bit more refreshing and in the low-mid 60s!  Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm team!