Live updates: Strong storms, tornadoes rip through Central Florida

Severe thunderstorms continue to move across Central Florida on Thursday morning, which has prompted multiple tornado warnings to be issued. Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m.

We've also seen storm damage in Flagler County, specifically Palm Coast, where power lines were knocked down, tree limbs on the ground, and at least one vehicle flipped on its side.

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES

1:48 p.m.: National Weather Service - Jacksonville confirms that an EF2 tornado touched down in the B-Section of Palm Coast at 4:50 a.m. An EF-2 is considered a "strong" tornado on the Fujita Scale.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 115 mph on its mile-long trek through Palm Coast. Its path was 200 yards long.

It initially touched down near the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway, officials said. It revealed northeast before dissipating near I-95 just 6 minutes later.

Today's weather forecast

Is more rain on the way? How much more rain? FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro looks at the forecast for the next several hours – and what we can expect here in Central Florida.

1:34 p.m.: All after-school activities/athletics have been canceled in Marion County due to inclement weather Thursday afternoon, a school distinct spokesperson said. Marion afterschool programs, however, will remain open.

9:30 a.m.: Flagler County emergency officials provide update on storm damage in Palm Coast, Florida, where a possible tornado touched down early Thursday morning.

9:11 a.m.: Flagler County officials will provide an update on the possible tornado that ripped through Palm Coast during a news conference at 9:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for parts of Marion County until 8:45 a.m.

8 a.m.: Spruce Creek High School in Volusia County will be closed Thursday due to a power outage, according to Volusia County Schools. All other schools in Volusia County have classes today.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photos of storm damage in Flagler County (via Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

7 a.m.: The City of Palm Coast, Florida reports significant damage in the Indian Trails B-Section, where power lines have fallen, storm debris scattered about, and a vehicle flipped on its side.

People have been asked to avoid Barrington Drive.

Several roads closed in Citrus County, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, which also saw damage.