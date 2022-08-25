Orlando weather forecast: High heat, more lightning storms on Thursday

Today's high: 95 degrees

Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Rain:

70% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Another round of showers and storms are expected today, mainly after 2-3pm. Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The beaches see the lowest coverage at 40%-50%, inland areas remain higher at 70%+. Rain will ease up late evening with skies turning partly cloudy overnight.

BEACHES:

There will be a 40% chance for afternoon showers/storms at the beaches primarily after 11am as the Atlantic seabreeze initiates. There is a moderate risk for rip currents. Lightning will be a possible danger should storms drift back towards the coast in the late afternoon and early evening. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions with numerous afternoon storms. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Plan for rain delays on fireworks and outdoor activities. Best chance for rain between 2pm-8pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances will go up to 80% by the end of the week and continue into the weekend with localized flooding possible. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS:

NHC is currently watching TWO tropical waves for a 20% chance for development (each). No threat to FL at the moment, but the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to watch long range models. Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season on September 10th. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP.



