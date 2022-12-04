Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful weather continues across Central Florida with temps in 70s

By Ian Cassette
Updated 11:46AM
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: Dec. 4, 2022

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette is tracking temperatures back in the 70s across Central Florida Sunday. For those heading to the beaches, be aware of the high rip current risk.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 80 degrees | Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns: Hard to beat weather this weekend! Temperatures will be just above seasonal today with highs in the upper-70s with mostly sunny skies. We remain dry with a wind out of the east.

BEACHES: Sunshine and the mid-70s will dominate this afternoon. Surf is in the 5' range and there is a high rip current risk. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS: Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the upper-70s with sunny skies. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK: No major changes extending into next week. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine.

 Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.