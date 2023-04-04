Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect another hot afternoon on this Tuesday across Central Florida. Highs will reach the low-90s inland, mixed 80s along the beaches. A few afternoon showers are possible today at 10% coverage or less. Skies remain mostly sunny with a high UV Index.

BEACHES: The beaches look great today with a lot of sunshine expected. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s with a breeze out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Surf is in the 1-2' range with a moderate rip current risk.

THEME PARKS: More toasty weather expected at the parks with highs soaring to the low-90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a 10% chance for an isolated shower after 3 pm. Stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK: Dry weather continues with hot temps in the 90s for the rest of the week. Next best rain chance arrives Easter weekend with chances at 20-30%.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest updates.