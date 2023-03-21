Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect highs inland to reach the low 80s, with mid-to-upper 70s along the beaches. There is a chance for early morning fog over northern counties.

BEACHES: Beaches look pretty good overall. Surf builds into the waist to chest high range in a mix of swell. Moderate risk of rip currents at all Atlantic beach fronts, stay safe out there!

THEME PARKS: Theme parks will feature mixed skies and comfortable warmth all day. Highs there will hit in the upper 70s to low 80s.

OUTLOOK: Temperatures will continue warming in the coming days, heading into the 80s and eventual 90s as we move into the weekend. A weak front will move into the area on Saturday bringing only slight rain opportunities in the 20% or less range.

With that said, the overall trend suggests very warm/hot weather with no real relief from the heat in sight. Looks like the first week of Spring will be disguised as the first week of Summer!