Orlando weather forecast: Nice Florida beach day with cooler temperatures ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees
Tonight's low: 70 degrees
Rain: 20% scattered showers
Main weather concerns:
A bit of fog early Saturday morning, especially near the coast. It should be a mostly quiet weekend with only a few isolated showers possible.
BEACHES:
Good day for the beach with warmer weather this weekend. Winds will be onshore Saturday leading to surf of 3-4' with a moderate risk of rip current. Stray afternoon showers are possible. Highs will warm to the upper 70s.
THEME PARKS:
Warm and humid at the parks today so don't forget to hydrate! Rain chances are unlikely despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs warm to near 84 degrees.
OUTLOOK:
A weakening front will push into our area Sunday and that could lead to a shower or two, but most stay dry. Cooler weather is expected Monday behind the front. A midweek front could bring a chance of rain if it holds together along with another shot of cooler temperatures to end the week.
TROPICS:
The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.