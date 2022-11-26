Orlando weather forecast: Nice Florida beach day with cooler temperatures ahead

Today's high: 82 degrees

Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Rain: 20% scattered showers

Main weather concerns:

A bit of fog early Saturday morning, especially near the coast. It should be a mostly quiet weekend with only a few isolated showers possible.

BEACHES:

Good day for the beach with warmer weather this weekend. Winds will be onshore Saturday leading to surf of 3-4' with a moderate risk of rip current. Stray afternoon showers are possible. Highs will warm to the upper 70s.

THEME PARKS:

Warm and humid at the parks today so don't forget to hydrate! Rain chances are unlikely despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs warm to near 84 degrees.

OUTLOOK:

A weakening front will push into our area Sunday and that could lead to a shower or two, but most stay dry. Cooler weather is expected Monday behind the front. A midweek front could bring a chance of rain if it holds together along with another shot of cooler temperatures to end the week.

TROPICS:

The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.

