Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm day across Central Florida with chance for isolated showers, perhaps a storm

By Jayme King
Published 
Updated 6:15AM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: April 21, 2023

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has a look at the weekend forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect a nice start to our Friday here in Central Florida. The afternoon and evening will offer up an isolated shower and storm chance, mainly after 2-3pm today, holding steady through late tonight.

f1dae0f4-

Rain chances are in the 20-30% and not ALL locations will see it. Highs near 85 inland, closer to 80 along the beaches with a breezy East wind.

Image 1 of 3

 

BEACHES: Highs near 80 along the beaches today with a continuation of Easterly winds at 10-20mph. Surf is in the 2-3' range in a bumpy Easterly wind swell. Rip current risk holds at MODERATE all weekend. Rain chances along the coast will be isolated this morning and into the afternoon/evening hours. Coverage will range through the 20-30% range-showers and a storm or 2 possible.

BEACH-1.jpg


THEME PARKS: Looking good for much of the day on this Friday park-side. Rain chance will move up after 2pm and hold in the 20-30% range through late evening.

PARKS-4.jpg

Don't rule out a heavy downpour and a lightning strike or 2. Highs hit around 85 this afternoon with a pulsing Easterly breeze. Skies blend with sun and clouds.

OUTLOOK: Seabreezes will fire up storms mainly after 2pm today. Chances are in the 20-30% range at this time with any rain fading by very late tonight. 

Saturday brings very warm highs near 90 degrees in advance of an approaching front. 

lows-4.jpg

Rain chances Saturday will be around before 12pm and hold through 6-7pm Saturday evening. Could be a few isolated strong storms around during this time, chances are fairly low and around 30% or less Saturday. 

3pm-sat.jpg

A "LEVEL 1 POSSIBLE" risk for a few stronger storms is in play. Cooler and drier behind the front Sunday.

sat-svr.jpg

 Looks like a wetter and potentially a stormier trend next week as another front courses through midweek, stay tuned!