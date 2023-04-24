Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 66 degrees

Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY! Energy from the Gulf of Mexico will move into the viewing mainly after 2pm today. Rain chances before 2pm will be slight, don't rule out a shower or even isolated storm before that. After 2pm, storm risk will rise. Stronger storms are certainly possible featuring; heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts to over 55 mph and hail.

Forecast models are focusing on the Southern portion of the viewing area with emphasis on Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Brevard Counties. Our Northern viewing area will also see storms but, with lesser threats there. However, it is best to stay weather aware in all locations this afternoon and evening.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

BEACHES: The beaches will see increasing clouds, rain chances rising after 2pm. A few strong storms are possible. Lots of lightning will accompany some of the storms and will pose as a big hazard along the coast during this time. Rip current risk is moderate and surf is in the 2-3' range as a mixed ENE wind swell courses into the beaches.

THEME PARKS: The theme parks looks dry until early afternoon on this Monday. After 2pm, lightning storms will develop, storm risk rising. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail will accompany the stronger storms.

Highs park-side hit in the low-mid 80s, humidity is a bit higher. Storms will be in play through 9pm at the attractions, something to consider if your plans continue through this period of time.

OUTLOOK: The entire week here in Central Florida will feature very active weather. Showers and storms are in play each and everyday. Strong to locally severe storms will be possible and dependent on the daily set-up and overall weather situation. Heavy rain and lightning at the least can be expected each afternoon and evening.

There could be a bit of a lull in storm coverage by Saturday with another increase again by next Sunday. Rain amounts through the period will likely cash in around 1-3" of accumulation, some areas might exceed that with ease....we're tracking it all for you in the FOX 35 STORM CENTER.