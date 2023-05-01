Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns: No weather concerns today. Sunshine prevails and temperatures warming to comfy levels on this Monday afternoon. Expect the low-mid 80s across the area, winds from the West at 10-15mph.



BEACHES: Beautiful day along our Atlantic beaches. Skies will feature bright sunshine, temps reach for the lower 80s at peak this afternoon. Rip current risk is still in the moderate range. Surf rolls in at 1-3' as a new ENE swell enters the surf zone. Don't forget the sunscreen as the UV index hits around a "9" this afternoon-that's in the high range.



THEME PARKS: Great day at the attractions with sun filled skies and warming temps destined for the mid-80s. Consider a good quality sunscreen and hydration while enjoying the attractions.



OUTLOOK: After a very stormy stretch of weather last week, this week has a different identity. High pressure is in firm control and that means stable-warm weather.

Highs hit in the 80s for much of the week but, grow warmer late week as we nudge into the lower 90s. Rain chances are absent until around Saturday or Sunday.

A few weather disturbances will be nearby and could contribute to a lower end rain chance during that time, stay tuned!