Orlando Weather Forecast: Sunshine and cool temperatures for the first day of spring in Central Florida

By Jayme King
Published 
Updated 5:44AM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: March 20, 2023

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has a look at the Monday forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 68 degrees | Tonight's low: 50 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect a clearing sky and cool temps here in Central Florida on this Monday. Highs hit in the mid-upper 60s, dry skies and breezy North winds.

 The Vernal Equinox or "Spring" officially arrives at 5:24PM today.

BEACHES: The beaches will feature sunshine and rather cool temps only in the low-mid 60s this afternoon. Moderate risk of rip currents/water temps are near 71 in Volusia County, mid-70s in Brevard. Surf is in the 2-3' range as a new North swell courses into the surf zone. Local winds will be breezy from the North all day so wave quality doesn't look great.

THEME PARKS: Theme parks will feature sunshine and cool temps all day. Highs there will hit in the mid-upper 60s with some breezy Northerly winds. Might want to pack a light jacket for the day ahead.

OUTLOOK: Longer term outlook brings warming temps through midweek with temps near 80 returning for the afternoon, overnight morph back into the 60s. 

Skies will feature sunshine most times, rain chances look slim to none. Next front arrives this weekend, looks pretty weak at this time.

 In advance of the front, highs will likely hit near 90 late week, behind the front, cooling looks meager-rain chances lack luster as well. 
 