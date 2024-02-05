Orlando Weather Forecast: Work week begins with rain, cool temps

The start of the work week begins on a damp and dreary note. Off and on, scattered showers are on the way throughout the majority of the day. It's a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby, but it won't be a complete and total washout of a day.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side as well, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 60s.

Drier weather is in store for our Tuesday with sunshine breaking out as clouds exit to our east. Winds will really pick up too, with peak gusts as high as around 25 mph inland and up to 35 mph along the coast and beaches.

Dangerous surf will be possible for Tuesday as well, with wave heights as high as 10 feet. This could actually lead to a bit of beach erosion because of the combination of higher winds and taller waves.

Temperatures remain below average for highs, topping out in the low to mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A beautiful forecast unfolds for the end of the week and into the weekend. Sunshine will make a welcomed return along with warmer and more seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures by Thursday will be well into the 70s with plenty of dry time and sunshine through the weekend.