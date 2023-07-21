Orlando weather: Heat advisory in effect for portions of Central Florida

Today's high: 97 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: It is all about the heat on this Friday. Highs will soar into the mid to upper-90s inland and in the low to mid-90 along the coast by this afternoon. Heat Index values will range from 109 to 115 degrees. There is a Heat Advisory in Marion, Alachua, Sumter, Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist Counties until this evening.

Flagler County is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Rain chances are low today at 30% coverage of isolated storms mainly after 3pm. Any rain that develops will be wrapping up around 7pm with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 70s. It is important to stay safe in this heat - stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and wear loose-fitting clothing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

BEACHES: The beaches will feature hot temperatures with lots of sunshine. Forecast highs reach the low to mid-90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Rain are very low this afternoon and would arrive after 3pm. Surf remains in the 2 foot range with a moderate risk for rip currents. High tide today will be around 11:45am, low tide closer to 6pm.

THEME PARKS: It will be another steamy day at the theme parks to start the weekend. Highs will reach the upper-90s with the heat index reaching the solid triple digits. It is important to stay safe in this heat. Drink plenty of water, and take breaks inside the a/c. Storm chances stay limited to 30% coverage after 3pm. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

OUTLOOK: Intense heat will dominate central Florida today and tomorrow. Highs remain in the mid to upper-90s with heat index readings in the solid triple digits. Rain chances are in the 30-40% range today. Rain chances rise by late weekend and into early next week as moisture arrives from the Gulf of Mexico.

We will likely see an earlier start to shower and storm chances on Sunday causing slightly lower temperatures during that time. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app so you can track and storms in your neighborhood by using the interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don looks to gain some strength in the coming days, as it loops to the west and then north over the open Atlantic. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, Invest 95L. Some forecast models are developing this feature as it moves westbound through the Tropical Atlantic.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

While environmental conditions appear marginal due to dry air to the north, some slow development of this system is possible through early next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we continue to watch this feature closely.

