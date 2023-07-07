Orlando weather: Heat and rain continues this weekend across Central Florida

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a hot and humid Friday across Central Florida. Afternoon highs soar to the mid-90s, low 90s along the beaches. Feels like temperatures will soar to 103-109 degrees. There is a Heat Advisory in Flagler, Marion and Alachua Counties until 6pm. Stay safe in this heat!

Showers and storms will develop after 1pm, scattering around the area through 8pm and finally exiting the area after 9pm. Storm coverage remains at 60% with the chance for heavy rain and lightning.

BEACHES: Another sunny and warm start to the day at the beach. Hot temperatures are expected with highs near 93 degrees this afternoon. Heat Index values could reach up to 106+ degrees. After 2pm rain chances rise to 40-50% coverage. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely.

Rip current risk is moderate to high so swim near an open lifeguard stand. Sunscreen is also a must this weekend due to a high UV Index.

THEME PARKS: The theme parks will be hot today and this weekend with feels like temperatures up to 105 degrees.

Forecast highs this afternoon will reach 93 degrees with rain chances on the rise after 1pm. Storm coverage at 60% with the chance for heavy rain, lightning and strong wind a times. When thunder roars, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Central Florida can expect hot and humid weather to continue with pm storms through the weekend and into next week. Highs will climb into the mid to even upper 90s with plenty of humidity on top of the area. Dangerous heat is possible with heat index values well into the triple digits.

Peak heat times are from 2-6pm. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Within any afternoon storms heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible. Sunday and into early next week, Saharan dust arrives in Florida and brings slightly lower rain chances (40% coverage). During that time, temperatures will be on the rise to the mid-90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: It remains quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. Saharan dust continues to make its way off the west coast of Africa and move across the Atlantic. We will continue to monitor the tropics so depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team!