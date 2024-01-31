Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Weather: Heavy rain expected in coming days

By Jessica Dobson
Orlando Weather Forecast: January 31, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner shares an update on Central Florida's forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Our Wednesday forecast will simply be picture-perfect! Despite the chilly start to the day, afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs under a sunshine-filled sky.

Winds will be on the breezy side at times, as a dry cold front slides through the region. Plan for wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday's forecast will feature slightly cooler temperatures, courtesy of our cold front that arrives Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average, with highs only reaching the mid-60s. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny.

While Saturday will be a dry and warm day, Sunday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to the chance of heavy rain, wind, and the limited chance of a storm or two. 

Severe weather isn't anticipated, but it's still a good idea to stay weather aware. Plus, with the Pro Bowl taking place on Sunday and kick-off happening at 3 p.m., impacts due to heavy rain, wind and lightning are possible.