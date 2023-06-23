Orlando weather: Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning possible across Central Florida Friday

Today's high: 91 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns: Stormy weather is expected across Central Florida again today. Much of the rain will be in the northern counties during the morning hours. The heavy rain has prompted a flood watch for the northern counties until 8pm tonight as more than 10" of rain has accumulated in the watch area.

Rain chances move closer to Orlando and the Atlantic coastal communities by early to mid-afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning can be expected.

Highs will park in the lower 90s in most locations with heat index or "feels like" temps close to 100 degrees during peak afternoon heating.

BEACHES: Showers and storms are likely at the beach today. Coverage will be at 70% beginning by early-mid afternoon Stay weather aware as heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are possible. Forecast highs will hit around 90.

Winds could be breezy at times, out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a low rip current risk with surf height around 1' or less.

THEME PARKS: Stay weather aware at the theme parks today. Storm chances will be in play for the afternoon hours and mainly after 2pm. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will near 92 degrees today, stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances stay elevated into the weekend. Coverage will hang in the 50% range and mainly for the afternoon hours. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely every day so keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app close! It will be humid and warm all week with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Stay hydrated and weather aware. Drier air moves in potentially early-mid next week bringing rain chances down but, temperatures will begin rising with mid-90s common by midweek.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking Tropical Storm Bret and newly formed Tropical Storm Cindy.

Both of these tropical systems pose no risk to Florida over the next several days.

