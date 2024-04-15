Orlando weather: Highs to reach the 90s across Central Florida

Building heat is the big weather story this week. We'll see highs running about 5°F above what's considered typical today, with temps running about 10° above normal by the weekend.

This will translate into highs reaching the lower to middle 90s!

The good news in this warming trend is that since it's still early in the hot season, ocean water temperatures are still relatively low so there will be a cooling sea breeze and humidity levels will remain fairly low. While in summer, a hot Atlantic and Gulf often sends humidity value to oppressive levels, it'll be somewhat comfortable, yielding a "dry heat" with dew points hovering around 60° with relative humidity levels around 35%.

With no rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days and with dry air, we will start to see worsening fire conditions with a high threat for wildfires by week's end.

At the beaches, waves of 2-3 ft with a light chop on bay and inland waters are high near 77°F with a moderate risk for rip currents.