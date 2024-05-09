TIMELINE: Friday could bring potential for severe weather to parts of Central Florida

Friday will be another hot day as we're forecasting record highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. There is also the potential for severe weather, which is why the FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Friday a Storm Alert Day.

A line of storms along the Interstate 10 corridor could trek all the way south to Orlando, with the potential for damaging wind gusts around Daytona Beach and possibly the threat of a tornado or two from Alachua to Flagler counties. This first opportunity for severe weather is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"Storms closer to Orlando will be less numerous, but there still could be some large hail, downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. This would be the impact of any storms that pop in the early-mid afternoon closer to Interstate 4," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "I want to stress the severe risk is going to be primarily everywhere along and north of I-4 during the day. Not every person will see this, but North Central Florida could really get hit hard and fast mid-to-late Friday."

Bergren said a second opportunity for severe weather exists from 9 p.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday along a cold front. "Strong to severe storms are possible then across all of Central Florida," he added.

This will only be a problem on Friday, because Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry and pleasant. The forecast for Mother's Day weekend is promising, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain chances are minimal for most areas during the weekend.

However, a pattern change is anticipated for the following week, bringing several opportunities for rain and storms. The specifics regarding the timing and amounts of rainfall remain uncertain, but there's a likelihood that everyone will experience some rain at some point during the week.