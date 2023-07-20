Orlando weather: Hot day ahead with chance for scattered storms in Central Florida

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 78 degrees

Main weather concerns: Hot and humid conditions are not only typical for this time of year but, likely again on this Thursday! Highs will rise into the mid-90s inland, closer to 90 along the coast by this afternoon. There's enough moisture present to promote a 50% chance of scattered storms mainly after 3pm this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory has been issued in the northern Central Florida counties. The heat index could rise to near 109 degrees this afternoon. Lack of rain and times of max sunshine means more heat.

Rain chances will be a bit lower along the immediate coastal areas. Any rain that develops will be wrapping up around 8pm or so, partly cloudy skies are expected later tonight with lows falling into the mid-upper 70s. Heat index will remain in the 102-107 degree range through the rest of the week.

BEACHES: The beaches will feature bright, bold sunshine to start the day, clouds will increase a bit through late morning. Rain will be possible mainly after 3pm as a few storms develop.

Coverage will be a bit lower beachside (40%) compared to areas inland. Surf remains in the 1 foot range as a weak mix of distant swell courses into the local surf zones. Surf will come up a bit over the weekend as a new round of small background swell arrives from the open Atlantic. High tide today will be around 10am, low tide closer to 4pm.

THEME PARKS: It will be another steamy day at the theme parks. Highs will reach the mid-90s with the heat index reaching the triple digits. Storm chances will rise by 3pm with heavy rain, lightning and the chance for gusty winds. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances drop through the end of the week to around 40-50% coverage. This will cause temperatures to ride into the mid-90s. Heat index readings will remain in the triple digits. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app so you can track and storms in your neighborhood by using the interactive radar feature.

Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors. Rain chances will rise again by late weekend as more moisture arrives on a developing Gulf of Mexico airflow. This will likely cause an earlier start to the rain on Sunday over the Western Counties, spreading East closer to the Atlantic by mid-day, something to watch for.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don looks to gain some strength in the coming days, as it loops to the west and then north over the open Atlantic. Don is no threat to land but, some of the swell energy generated by DON will trickle into beaches along the Eastern Seaboard over the next several days.

Longer term, the FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring a wave exiting off of Western Africa over the next few days. Some forecast models are developing this feature as it moves westbound through the Tropical Atlantic. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we continue to watch this feature closely