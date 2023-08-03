Orlando weather: Hot, humid day expected across Central Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: It's another hot and humid day in central Florida. Forecast highs reach the low-90s inland and upper-80s along our east coast beaches.

Rain and storm chances remain on the low-end today.

An easterly breeze will push most of the storm activity centered on the west side of the state beginning in the early afternoon. 30% along the coast to the Orlando metro and growing higher closer to the Gulf of Mexico late in the day.

BEACHES: Another very warm day along the coast with highs around 88. Storm chances will be limited today with coverage at 30%. A moderate rip current risk returns with surf in the 2-3' range. High tide is around 10am, low tide around 5pm.

THEME PARKS: Make sure you stay hydrated at the theme parks today as the heat and humidity dominate during the afternoon hours. Forecast highs soar to the low-90s with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 101 degrees. It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can and drink plenty of water. Storm chances will be on the rise mainly after 2pm with isolated storms possible at 30% coverage.

OUTLOOK: As we head into the weather weekend, winds will then shift to more of a westerly flow pattern. This in turn will deliver a bit higher moisture with rain chances at 50% coverage, and warmer temperatures. Forecast highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid-90s and likely higher into early next week. Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track any storms in your neighborhood.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet on this Thursday. The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.