Orlando weather: Central Florida braces for cooler temperatures

It was another chilly start to the day in Central Florida, but you may have noticed things are warming up as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will continue to trend mostly cloudy on Friday, with a few showers possible. Highs hit in the lower 70s around Orlando and cooler 60s in the northern counties.

Rain chances grow a touch higher to nearly 30% on Friday as a cold front works across the region. This front will move south of the area by Friday evening. Colder air will ride into Florida rather quickly, toppling temps yet again as we head into the weekend.

FOX 35 Weather Impact Day has been issued for Saturday and Sunday to address falling temps during this time. Highs on Saturday will range from 50 to 55 degrees despite the full sun, and the upper 50s on Sunday afternoon. Lows will be quite chilly as the numbers fall into the 30s and 40s. Wind chills or "feels like" temps will range from the upper teens in North Florida to the 20s and 30s, closer to Orlando and the Atlantic beaches. Stay tuned!