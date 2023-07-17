Orlando weather: Hot, humid day ahead with storms expected in Central Florida

Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a hot and humid start to the work week. Afternoon highs will reach seasonal values in the low-90s inland and along our east coast. Heat index values will soar to the triple digits. Rain chances arrive in central Florida mainly after 1 p.m. and continue until dinnertime.

The main weather threats are heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding and lightning. Stay hydrated and weather aware.

BEACHES: A quiet start to the day at the beaches will quickly become cloudy and with showers by later this afternoon. Rain chances will peak after 2 pm along the coast. Be ready to head indoors when you hear thunder roar! A moderate rip current risk returns today. Highs today will top out around 90 degrees with feels-like temperatures in the 100s.



THEME PARKS: It will be humid at the theme parks today. Highs will reach the low-90s with the heat index reaching the low 100s. Storm chances will rise by lunchtime with heavy rain, lightning and the chance for gusty winds.



OUTLOOK: Tropical moisture will allow for the continuation of afternoon storms to begin the week. Rain chances could drop some midweek, but that will likely have the heat to reach even higher levels by the end of the week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s. Stay hydrated!

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Don is looking weak this morning but could strengthen a bit by mid-week.

This feature will remain far away from the U.S. Outside of that, the tropics remain quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more details.