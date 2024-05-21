Orlando weather: Mostly sunny day ahead with temps in the 80s on Tuesday

After a pleasant morning, temperatures will remain near normal for afternoon highs across Central Florida. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s for areas west of I-95, with the low to mid 80s along the coast.

One of the only hiccups in today's forecast will be the potential for a few sea breeze showers and storms. These will remain scattered as they drift further inland after lunchtime into the early afternoon.

After sunset, showers will steadily wind down.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The next big story this week will be the building heat. High pressure builds into the region, keeping us hot and mostly dry all the way into Memorial Day weekend.

Highs will break the 90-degree mark Wednesday, before eventually soaring into the mid-90s by the end of the week.

For Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures will be so hot they'll be closing in on previous record highs and will come just shy of the 100-degree mark. As of now, only slim rain chances are in the forecast for next weekend.

