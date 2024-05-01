Orlando weather: May kicks off with temps climbing into the 90s across Central Florida

TODAY: Sunshine will continue to help warm us up for the first day of May. Temperatures today will be climbing into the low 90s for inland areas of Central Florida and the low 80s along the beaches.

As the sea breeze moves onshore this afternoon, it could help spark a few downpours and claps of thunder. While rain and storm chances will be relatively isolated, it's not a bad idea to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for the afternoon commute.

LOOOKING AHEAD: No major or dramatic changes to the forecast are anticipated through the rest of this week across Central Florida. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 90s for inland areas, and low 80s near the beaches.

The sea breeze will help to keep isolated rain and storm chances on the map into the weekend. By next week, the big story will be the heat. Unseasonably hot temperatures arrive by middle parts of the week, as highs potentially approach the mid 90s. Stay tuned for more!