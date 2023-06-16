Orlando weather forecast: Strong thunderstorms moving across Central Florida

Live Radar: Track storms across Central Florida

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through Central Florida Friday afternoon prompting severe thunderstorm watches and warnings to be issued for several counties, including Brevard County, Flagler County, Orange County, Osceola County, and Volusia County. Stream live radar below:

Orlando weather updates

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat and humidity continue across central Florida. Forecast highs in central Florida are expected to reach the low-90s inland and along our east coast. Heat index values will reach the low-100s, stay hydrated.

Skies will have more clouds than this past week. Showers and storms will be possible mainly after 11 a.m.

Central Florida as a 1/5 Possible risk for strong to severe weather. Main weather threats are strong wind gusts, heavy rain and lighting.

Gusty winds are likely today. Out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

BEACHES: It will be hot on the sand today along our east coast beaches. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s with heat index readings soaring to the triple digits. The chance for showers and isolated storms moves into our coastal communities by mid-morning/ early afternoon.

Stay weather aware as gusty winds are possible along with heavy rain and lightning. There is a low rip current risk, but a high UV Index. Don't forget your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: Feels-like temperatures at the theme parks will reach the triple digits today. The heat and humidity continues with forecast highs in the low-90s.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a 40% chance for an isolated shower and storm this afternoon/evening. Take plenty of breaks in the a/c today and stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK: Rain and storm chances are on the rise this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, coverage ranges from 50-70% across the viewing area. Heavy rain, frequent lighting and strong wind gusts are possible within any strong storms. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Stay hydrated and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use our interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical wave producing an area of disorganized showers and storms near the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development at 40% chance over the next 7 days.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for your tropical updates.

