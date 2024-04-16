Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Near-record heat expected later this week across Central Florida

By Brooks Garner
Updated  April 16, 2024 6:07am EDT
Orlando Weather Forecast: April 16, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has a look at the forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will face near-record heat later this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

That's because a subtropical ridge of high pressure will push over Florida through the weekend, warming temperatures some 10° above normal, pushing temperatures not seen in a century on those specific dates. 

With low humidity levels this time of year, it doesn't take as much energy from the sun to send temperatures soaring. 

There's no rain in the forecast until potentially the middle of next week, with a few thunderstorms. 

The combination of heat and low humidity will send fire danger levels much higher this weekend. Relatively humidity will rain from 25%-35% during the heat of the day.