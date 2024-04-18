Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Near-record heat expected this weekend could lead to higher fire danger

By Brooks Garner
Updated  April 18, 2024 12:46pm EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: April 18, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has a look at the weekend forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another warm and dry day is upon us in Central Florida. Even with filtered sunshine and a few clouds overhead, temperatures will have no problem soaring to around 90 degrees for inland Central Florida and closer to the low and mid-80s near the beaches. Not only will we be rain-free, but humidity values will also be on the lower side.

The driving force is the season's first subtropical ridge of high-pressure building over Florida. Unlike the heat in July and August, there will be very low humidity this go-around. This will make for a "dry heat" but also lead to a higher fire danger. Be careful with open flames this weekend.

bcd4e874-slot2-40.jpg

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. While afternoon highs won't break any records, they'll come close. Plan for temperatures to top out in the low and mid-90s across Central Florida under a mostly sunny sky. Wear sunscreen and be sure to stay hydrated for any outdoor plans!

Our next chance for rain comes Monday with a weak cold front set to kick off a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms. It'll knock our temps down to near-normal (but still just above) temps through the middle of next week. The front is so weak, it'll likely die over Central Florida.

Orlando 7-Day Forecast

fb7381dd-slot3-34.jpg

Our next chance for rain comes Monday with a weak cold front set to kick off a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms. It'll knock our temps down to near-normal (but still just above) temps through the middle of next week. The front is so weak, it'll likely die over Central Florida.

slot0-49.jpg

Orlando Hour-By-Hour Forecast

 