Orlando weather: Near-record heat expected this weekend could lead to higher fire danger

Another warm and dry day is upon us in Central Florida. Even with filtered sunshine and a few clouds overhead, temperatures will have no problem soaring to around 90 degrees for inland Central Florida and closer to the low and mid-80s near the beaches. Not only will we be rain-free, but humidity values will also be on the lower side.

The driving force is the season's first subtropical ridge of high-pressure building over Florida. Unlike the heat in July and August, there will be very low humidity this go-around. This will make for a "dry heat" but also lead to a higher fire danger. Be careful with open flames this weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. While afternoon highs won't break any records, they'll come close. Plan for temperatures to top out in the low and mid-90s across Central Florida under a mostly sunny sky. Wear sunscreen and be sure to stay hydrated for any outdoor plans!

Our next chance for rain comes Monday with a weak cold front set to kick off a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms. It'll knock our temps down to near-normal (but still just above) temps through the middle of next week. The front is so weak, it'll likely die over Central Florida.

Orlando 7-Day Forecast

Orlando Hour-By-Hour Forecast