Orlando weather: Rain chances rising for Easter weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Mixed skies and warm temperatures will continue on this Thursday. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s across the interior and 80s along the coast. Skies remain dry with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

BEACHES:

A nice day to head to the beach. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s with a breeze out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. There could be an isolated light shower this afternoon. A moderate rip current risk continues, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

Warm weather continues at the theme parks with highs soaring to the low-90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Stay hydrated and have a great day!

OUTLOOK:

Dry weather continues with hot temps in the 90s for the rest of the week. Next best rain chance arrives Easter weekend. Showers and storms are likely at 40%-50% coverage on Sunday. Temperatures will return to the seasonal low-80s on Easter Sunday and dip into the upper-70s early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.