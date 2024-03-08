Orlando weather: Record heat expected Saturday in Central Florida

A dense fog advisory is in place for Lake, Osceola, and Orange counties until 9 a.m. Patchy dense fog will continue to reduce visibility through late Friday morning.

If you encounter any fog, remember to use your low beams, leave plenty of stopping room between you and the vehicle in front of you, and give yourself a few extra minutes to get out the door.

As the fog clears by late morning, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is on the way. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still be quite warm, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s for inland areas and upper 70s along the coast.

A few isolated and light showers can't be ruled out for a few folks today either, but these will be very short-lived and hit or miss.

The weekend forecast features plenty of changes. The first being a big warm-up Saturday, where high temperatures in the upper 80s could approach or tie previous records.

It will be a hot day overall, even with increasing clouds. These clouds will be out ahead of our next cold front which will bring us scattered showers and a few storms late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

This will be a fading front as it approaches Central Florida, but it still could bring a few isolated strong storms to our northern-most counties near Gainesville.

Heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and the low chance of small hail will be possible with any strong storms that manage to reach Central Florida.

By sunrise Sunday, most of us will be left with scattered light rain that will end near midday. Plan for seasonable highs Sunday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s.