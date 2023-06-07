Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Some showers possible into Wednesday evening across Central Florida

By Allison Gargaro
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: June 7, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see an outside chance of severe weather on Wednesday evening, but most will be concentrated along coastal counties. Thursday could bring showers before the lunch hour.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 92 degrees | 

Main weather concerns: Showers are possible before the lunch hour on Thursday.  Rain chances increase heading into Friday before things dry out a bit for the weekend.

BEACHES: Beach communities see warm temps and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach 88 degrees. Mainly after 2 p.m., the sea breezes will collide along the east coast. There is a moderate risk for rip currents today. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

THEME PARKS: Afternoon highs will reach the low-90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances remain near 50% coverage after 2 p.m. 

OUTLOOK: Central Florida can expect temperatures to remain in the low-90s through the rest of the week. Humidity will be increasing, along with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances will rise to 60% by Friday. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds at times. We'll be tracking and keeping all updated. 

Tracking the Tropics: June 7, 2023

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the tropics.

In the tropics, a very distant area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is located on the other side of the Atlantic. Right now there is a low 10% chance of development for both the 2-day and 7-day outlooks from the NHC. This feature will move into colder waters and will not impact the United States.