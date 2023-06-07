Orlando weather: Some showers possible into Wednesday evening across Central Florida

Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 92 degrees |

Main weather concerns: Showers are possible before the lunch hour on Thursday. Rain chances increase heading into Friday before things dry out a bit for the weekend.

BEACHES: Beach communities see warm temps and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach 88 degrees. Mainly after 2 p.m., the sea breezes will collide along the east coast. There is a moderate risk for rip currents today. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

THEME PARKS: Afternoon highs will reach the low-90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances remain near 50% coverage after 2 p.m.

OUTLOOK: Central Florida can expect temperatures to remain in the low-90s through the rest of the week. Humidity will be increasing, along with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances will rise to 60% by Friday. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds at times. We'll be tracking and keeping all updated.

In the tropics, a very distant area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is located on the other side of the Atlantic. Right now there is a low 10% chance of development for both the 2-day and 7-day outlooks from the NHC. This feature will move into colder waters and will not impact the United States.