Orlando weather: Slight chance for rain Friday in Central Florida ahead of next week's heat wave

We're facing a rapid onset drought potential next week across Central Florida – from Orlando to Tampa and southward to Fort Myers. A "moderate drought" has already been declared for Brevard County.

Temperatures in the upper 90s next week will bake the ground.

Rapid onset droughts present a stark departure from the gradual onset of typical drought conditions. Unlike their slower-developing counterparts, rapid onset droughts strike swiftly and can catch communities off guard, leaving little time for preparation. Brush fires can break-out more easily and unirrigated meadows and lawns can go dormant in just days.

Crops can be stressed under the intense heat and dry weather unless watered intensely. In Florida's storied history of sink holes, research has shown in dry times when the aquifer is tapped for industrial irrigation applications like agriculture, cavities can form in the porous limestone, leading to areas of ground collapse under its weight, filling that cavity.

In other cases, underground limestone dissolves as water flows toward pumps, creating new voids which eventually collapse, often with little warning. Sometimes this can happen within weeks of the drought, or delayed to happen several months later, even when the season rainy season has begun.

Ever wonder why we have so many little ponds and lakes in Central Florida? Oure region has earned the moniker of the "Sinkhole Alley." Often once the form, they fill up with water. One notable example is the Winter Park sinkhole of 1981, which swallowed a portion of a luxury resort and forced the evacuation of nearby homes. It happen May 8, 1981 (same time of year that we're in now) and is now known as, "Lake Rose."

It happened during an extended drought when the Florida aquifer dropped nearly 40 feet!In 2013, a massive sinkhole in Seffner that March, tragically claimed the life of a man when it swallowed his entire bedroom while he slept. These incidents underscore the unpredictable nature of sinkholes in Central Florida, where the very ground beneath residents' feet can suddenly give way, causing widespread damage and, in some cases, loss of life.

As development continues in the region, the threat posed by sinkholes remains a constant concern. Who'd think talk of drought could be so impactful? For Central Florida, it is. Now, the good news is that the rainy season typically gets going in about 3-4 weeks from now, alleviating concerns for dry weather.

Meanwhile, next week will mark the start of the true warm season and gently push us closer to the start of the rainy season either late this month or early next month as it warms our waters.

Until then, we only have a slight chance for a few isolated showers on Friday -- and we need the rain. There's a 10% to 30% chance for quick afternoon showers over the next three days, then a 0% chance as the heat builds.

Upper-level high-pressure moves in from the south and ushers in temps running 10-15° above normal. The only bit of 'good' news regarding next week's heat is that humidity levels will not be anywhere close to summertime levels, so it'll be a "dry" heat and more tolerable.

