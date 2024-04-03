Orlando Weather Forecast: Strong storms may bring damaging winds to Central Florida on Wednesday

Wednesday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day for severe storm potential from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Orlando metro region, packing wind gusts past 60 mph and a chance for an isolated tornado within several miles of our Atlantic beaches.

The rain onset will happen earlier in Northern Central Florida, with severe weather developing as soon as lunchtime in Gainesville.

Outside of storms, we'll have gusty winds up to 40 mph, resulting in a Wind Advisory for our entire region between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Impacts: School pickup may experience delayed release if lightning is present. Otherwise, expect wet roads for the evening commute.

Behind this system, we'll enjoy one of the last spectacular spring air masses, with low humidity for six days with highs ranging from 75 to 80 degrees. It'll be picture-perfect before inevitably, by mid-April, we'll see more humidity rolling in with highs returning to near 90 degrees.

