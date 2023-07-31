TIMELINE: Flood advisory issued as heavy rainfall batters Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: Typical Central Florida weather is the plan on this Monday. Highs will hit at 90 degrees+ across the region with a healthy dose of early sunshine.

Clouds increase and rain chances will be rising mainly after 2pm today. Some of the storms could get on the stronger side. Heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts will be the primary issues in any of the stronger storms.

The National Weather Service of Melbourne issued a flood advisory for Orlando as heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the afternoon. There have been 1.5 to 2 inches of rain since 2 p.m. and an additional 1-1.5 inches are expected.

Rain will subside after sundown this evening.

BEACHES: Another very warm day along the coast with highs around 90. Storm chances will rise by mid-afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side as they move offshore.

A moderate rip current risk returns with surf in the 1-3' range with a continuation of an Easterly swell in the water. High tide is around 6:30am, low tide around 2pm.

THEME PARKS: It will be a sweltering day at the parks, especially early in the afternoon where heat index values are expected to peak as high as 105 degrees.

It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can. Storm chances will be on the rise by 2 pm with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds likely through the late afternoon.

OUTLOOK: A series of systems will pass by Florida early this week. Combined with high levels of heat and tropical moisture, we will continue to see likely storm chances every afternoon.

The flood threat could rise in areas that see repeated torrential downpours. Highs will reach the 90s with lows in the upper 70s to being August.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a distant, tropical wave (96L) in the Central Atlantic. This feature has an 80% of developing over the next 7 days.

It is expected to become a tropical depression over the next day or so and staying out at sea. A second area of low pressure East of the Carolinas has a 30% chance of developing over the next few days, this stays out at sea as well. The team will continue tracking, keeping you updated along the way. The remainder of the tropics remains quiet for now