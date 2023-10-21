Orlando weather: Sunshine and clear skies expected this weekend across Central Florida

More great weather is on tap for Sunday with dry air and high pressure in control of our weather.

It should be noted that Sunday morning temperatures will be cooler across Central Florida. Lows will range from the low 50s over North Central Florida to near 60 to the south.

A light jacket could be needed to begin the day. By the afternoon, our warmth returns with a mix of sun and clouds. Looking ahead to next week, a shift in winds out of the NE will bring a bit cooler highs. Most will return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances remain slim aside from coastal showers by midweek.

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 58 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Great weather continues on this Saturday! A cool morning will reveal mixed 80s for highs by this afternoon. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Plenty of sun is on tap today with only a modest increase in clouds Sunday. Breezes remain fairly light, the exception will be this afternoon with a brief period of breezy Northwest winds.

The weekend remains dry with wonderful conditions for any outdoor activities you may have planned.

BEACHES:

It will be a nice day along our east coach beaches. Skies will feature some afternoon clouds, stays dry all day. Forecast highs reach the upper-70s to around 80 with overnight lows in the 60s. The rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range in a small NNE swell.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures at the them parks today! Expect a dry skies and afternoon highs near 84 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, don't forget your hat and sunglasses. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

Our local weather stays quite nice as we head into the weekend, dry air slides back in during this time. Highs will remain in the low/mid-80s through the weekend and into next week. Winds will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday to breezy levels, rain is not expected for the next few days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

TROPICS:

Hurricane Tammy continues to romp through the Leeward Islands today through Sunday. The latest track shows it will eventually make a curve Northward and into the open Atlantic. Another area to watch is down in the Southwest Caribbean. This feature likely won't amount to much as developmental odds are low-20% over the next 7 days. This feature will meet it's fate over Central America next week.