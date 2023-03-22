Orlando weather: Temperatures rising to summer-like heat heading toward the weekend

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Only weather concerns today might be a sunburn. Plentiful sun and dry conditions will be the call for Central Florida weather on this Wednesday. Warm high temps for the PM will be found along the coast and well inland away from the Atlantic.

Moderate risk of rip currents at our local beaches. Consider a good quality sunscreen if you find yourself outdoors for any length of time! Rocket launch conditions look fantastic tonight with a 95% go for weather-should be a good one!

BEACHES:

Beaches look dry and relatively warm today. Seaside temps settle in the upper 70s today with a nice ocean breeze from the Southeast. Surf rolls in at 2-3' with a dominant ENE swell in the water all day. Surf will be best early in the day with favorable tides and lighter winds.

THEME PARKS:

Theme parks will feature mixed skies and comfortable warmth all day. Highs there will hit in the low 80s.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will continue warming in the coming days, heading into the 80s and eventual 90s as we move into the weekend. A weak front will move into the area on Saturday bringing only slight rain opportunities in the 10% or less range. With that said, the overall trend suggests very warm/hot weather with no real relief from the heat in sight.

Definitely more of a Summer feel for the weekend and beyond!