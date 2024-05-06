Orlando weather: Temps set to soar towards 100 degrees this week in Central Florida

Central Florida can expect to feel a warmup this week ahead, with highs going from around 90° today to nearly 100° by Thursday/Friday.

With sea breeze and afternoon cloud development each day this week, we'll likely top out around 97-98°.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

It's pretty rare to reach 100 degrees in Florida. These temps are about 10° warmer than normal, so while it's not common to get this warm this soon, it's certainly not unheard of.

Ahead of that heat, today and tomorrow we'll see a few sea breeze downpours and storms developing this afternoon and evening.

The weather today should not impact the launches, which both have a 90-95% chance for a go, weather-wise.

In the extended outlook, we'll see a few storms this coming weekend associated with a cold front. The front will pull temperatures down from these summer-like temperatures to a more reasonable and seasonal setup with the 80s.

Nationally, a tornado outbreak is expected for Oklahoma and Kansas. That threat will extend eastward toward Indiana and Illinois midweek.