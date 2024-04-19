Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Temps to top out in the 90s across Central Florida this weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published  April 19, 2024 6:15am EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: April 19, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner shared the weekend weather forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - TODAY: Temperatures as you're stepping out the door this morning in Central Florida are pleasant and mild, in the 60s and 70s. After the comfortable start to the day, we'll see a dramatic warm-up by this afternoon with highs in the low 90s across our inland communities and closer to the mid-80s along the coast, courtesy of a cooler sea breeze. 

With high pressure in place, we'll remain partly to mostly sunny.

58d01c13-

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to climb this weekend. While afternoon highs won't break any records, they'll come close. Plan for temperatures to top out in the low and mid-90s across Central Florida throughout the weekend under a mostly sunny sky. Wear sunscreen and be sure to stay hydrated for any outdoor plans!

8ddfc8a1-slot3-35.jpg

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next chance for rain comes Monday with a weak cold front set to kick off a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms. 

d1505731-slot2-41.jpg

It'll knock our temps down to near-normal (but still just above) temps through the middle of next week. The front will be fading as it reaches Central Florida, so severe weather isn't anticipated at this time.