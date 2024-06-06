Orlando weather: Another toasty day on Friday with afternoon storms possible

The FOX 35 Storm Team anticipated a quick ramp-up in weather activity heading into the early Thursday evening hours. Amid all this, the heat took center stage today, hitting a scorching 101 degrees in Sanford, tying the record for June 6, set in 1998. Winter Haven reached 102 degrees, Orlando hit 99 degrees, Titusville 95 degrees, and Daytona Beach 98 degrees before the sea breeze kicked in.

Florida, often dubbed the lightning capital of America, saw particularly impressive storms on Thursday.

"The majority of lightning strikes were positive, originating from the top of the thunderstorm clouds, resulting in louder thunder and more intense flashes. These positive lightning bolts are rare and occur when the atmosphere is extremely unstable," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren.

We also experienced golf ball-sized hail in St. Cloud, a 58 mph wind gust in Winter Park, and thousands of lightning bolts across Central Florida.

"The tornado warning issued earlier was due to two storms colliding and briefly rotating, though no tornado touched down," Bergren added.

Friday's forecast includes high temperatures in the mid-90s inland and low-90s at the beaches, slightly cooler than Thursday.

A rare June cold front will pass through Central Florida on Friday, bringing sporadic showers and thunderstorms, but nothing as severe as Thursday's storms. The weekend will see typical Florida weather with the upper 90s and a few late storms on Monday. Looking ahead, we could have a wet start to the season with tropical downpours and storms expected from Tuesday through the end of next week.

THIS WEEKEND: Hot and dry weather is coming this weekend. Temperatures will approach record levels with highs just a degree or two shy of the century mark. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, with only the slim chance of an isolated downpour or two possible.

LOOKING AHEAD: A major pattern change is on the way for the middle of next week. This change will help bring some much-needed rain to Central Florida and hopefully reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state. The long-term pattern looks like it will be on the active side as well, with more rounds of rain possible.