Orlando weather: Toasty day with a slight chance for storms in Central Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It is another warm day across central Florida. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s inland and mid-80s along our east coast beaches. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching a front to our north.

This front will sweep south across the state, and bring the chance for showers and isolated storms this afternoon and early evening. Coverage remains low, at 20%.

BEACHES:

Another warm day at the beaches. Seaside temps will warm into the mid-80s today. There is a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms later this afternoon. The rip current risk is high, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

A toasty day at the parks with a stray storm possible this afternoon. High temperatures will near 92 degrees, make sure you are dressed appropriately and pack plenty of water.

OUTLOOK:

As a front moves south cross the state, rain chances look slim, but it will bring the return of the low 80s on Wednesday.

These seasonal temperatures don't last long. More heat is on the way to begin April. Have a great week and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.