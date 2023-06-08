Orlando weather: Severe weather threat looms for Friday across Central Florida

Tonight's low: 72 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 90 degrees

Main weather concerns: Warm and humid weather is once again expected in Central Florida. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Friday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Storms will begin to pick up in the northern counties in the afternoon before bubbling up over metro Orlando around sunset. Forecast highs today will reach the low-90s through the Orlando metro and upper-80s along the Atlantic coast. Because of the chance for severe weather, the FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Friday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

BEACHES: Beach communities see warm temps and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach 88 degrees. Mainly after 2 p.m., storms will arrive bringing heavy rain and lightning. Within any strong storms, gusty winds and small hail are possible. There is a moderate risk for rip currents today with a high UV Index. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

THEME PARKS: It is a nice start to the day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the low-90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

OUTLOOK: Central Florida can expect temperatures to remain in the low-90s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Humidity will be increasing, along with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances will rise to 60% by Friday and at 40% coverage on Saturday and Sunday. In the tropics, things remain quiet for now.

No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we track your local weather and the tropics.