Orlando weather: Warm start to the week with 30% rain chance Monday

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a warm start to the work week. Afternoon highs will be reaching the upper-80s to low-90s inland and mid-80s along our east coast beaches.

Storm chances today vary by where you live. Residents north of Orlando will remain dry today, and everyone through Orlando and south can expect a 30% chance for rain and isolated lightning strikes this afternoon. Stay weather-aware if making any outdoor plans today.

BEACHES:

A high rip current risk continues along our Atlantic beaches. Swimming is discouraged, even for the most capable swimmers. Highs warm to the mid/upper-80s with a northwest wind. Rain chances will reach 40% coverage in Brevard County today, with dry skies expected in Volusia and Flagler Counties.



THEME PARKS:

A humid day with highs reaching near 90. Scattered thunderstorms appear likely by 2 PM. Storms could put down heavy rain and lightning so be sure to head indoors when you hear thunder.



OUTLOOK:

A front will push through Central Florida early this week and stall out. This will lead to scattered storm chances for our southern areas (Orlando and to the south) Monday and Tuesday. A low pressure develops along the east coast of Florida later this week, bringing a better chance for storms area-wide. More clouds and rain will result in highs in the mid 80s to end the week.

This area of low pressure could have significant coastal impacts. Strong onshore winds, bands of heavy rain, high surf and beach erosion will be possible Friday and Saturday from the Cape northward.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The tropics remain busy today. Hurricane Nigel is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by the middle of this week, but is likely to remain out at sea with no impact to land. Elsewhere, another tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a 70% of development over the next 7 days. If this becomes a named storm, it will be Ophelia.

An area of non-tropical low pressure is forecast to form off the east coast of Florida/ SE U.S. later this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore while it moves slowly northward or northwestward.

We will monitor this wave throughout this week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.