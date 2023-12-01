Orlando weather: Temperatures, rain chances on the rise this weekend across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees
TODAY:
Happy Friday Central Florida. Temperatures will soar to the 80s today inland and along our east coast. It will be warm with a few passing clouds. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures continue to rise through the weekend.
BEACHES:
It will be a nice Friday to head to one of our beautiful east coast beaches. Partly cloudy skies are expected with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Surf in the 2' range with a low rip current risk.
THEME PARKS:
Enjoy your Friday and weekend at the theme parks. Highs park-side reach the low to mid-80s this afternoon with a few clouds. We remain dry with a light breeze. Enjoy and stay hydrated!
OUTLOOK:
Afternoon highs for your weather weekend remain in the mid-80s. Saturday will be the warmest day this weekend with highs reaching 84 degrees in Orlando.
Rain chances will rise to a 20-30% Saturday and Sunday as a front will make its way across the southeast and eventually across the state of Florida.
We have another roller coaster of temperatures next week. Highs are going from the low-80s on Sunday to the mid-60s by next Thursday.
Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app so you can track the temperatures and the skies in your neighborhood.