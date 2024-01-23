Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Warmer day ahead with presence of a few showers in Central Florida this Tuesday

By Brooks Garner
Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: January 23, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has a look at the Tuesday forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida has a warmer day ahead with mid-70s  – which is actually a lot closer to where we "should be" this time of year, as our average high is 72°.

It's just been that cold. As we push toward week's-end, temperatures will surge into the mid-80s. The only fly in the ointment today is the presence of a few showers.

Late this weekend, a cold front will sweep this warmer-than-normal air mass away and push cooler 60s back into the region for the majority of next week. Enjoy!