Orlando woman, 21, killed in hit-and-run crash

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian, killing her, and leaving the scene.

Police say it happened Wednesday night on N. Orange Blossom Trail near Colonial Drive in Orlando.

According to officers, the 21-year-old woman was found lying in the road by a witness. They say she was hit by driver in an unknown vehicle who left the scene.

"The Orlando Fire Department responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene," police said in a press release.

The victim has been identified as Deja D’Mia Gatling. The crash remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this incident, including the identity of the driver or hit and run vehicle, to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police Department.

